Woman Sets To Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Of Escambia Jail Cellmate

June 24, 2025

A 43-year-old woman has now been sentenced to life in state prison for the 2022 fentanyl overdose death of her cellmate at the Escambia County Jail.

An Escambia County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Pamela Faye Schwarz was convicted of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and tampering with evidence.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Schwarz was remanded into custody from drug court and taken to the Escambia County Jail last May and placed into a cell with a 52-year-old female later identified as Shirley Barney. There was no one else in the cell.

Prosecutors contend that the Defendant smuggled fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) into the jail and gave it to her cellmate who later died from an overdose of the drugs.

Instead of calling for help, Sheriff Chip Simmons said Schwarz helped her cellmate into bed before flushing the rest of the drugs down the toilet.

Several hours later, the victim was found unresponsive. Her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 