Woman Sets To Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Of Escambia Jail Cellmate

A 43-year-old woman has now been sentenced to life in state prison for the 2022 fentanyl overdose death of her cellmate at the Escambia County Jail.

An Escambia County grand jury indicted 40-year-old Pamela Faye Schwarz was convicted of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and tampering with evidence.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Schwarz was remanded into custody from drug court and taken to the Escambia County Jail last May and placed into a cell with a 52-year-old female later identified as Shirley Barney. There was no one else in the cell.

Prosecutors contend that the Defendant smuggled fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) into the jail and gave it to her cellmate who later died from an overdose of the drugs.

Instead of calling for help, Sheriff Chip Simmons said Schwarz helped her cellmate into bed before flushing the rest of the drugs down the toilet.

Several hours later, the victim was found unresponsive. Her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.