White Dominates, Wahoos Hit Team-Record Six Homers To Split Wild Chattanooga Doubleheader

written by Willie Phaler

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split a Sunday twin bill against the Chattanooga Lookouts to finish what is possibly their last trip to AT&T Field, falling 4-1 in game one before finishing things out with a team-record six home runs and a thrilling 10-5, eight-inning win in game two.

After a rare blown save opportunity from the Pensacola bullpen, the Blue Wahoos and Lookouts headed to extra innings in game two tied 3-3.

An eighth inning was all that was needed, as the Blue Wahoos clubbed four home runs in the inning. Cody Morrissette, Michael Snyder, Josh Zamora and Tony Bullard all went yard in the frame, combining for seven runs in the frame to make it 10-3. The damage was done against Simon Miller (L, 1-3) who was charged for six earned runs (seven total).

The four home runs in a single inning tied a mark that was previously set by the Blue Wahoos in April, and the six total homers in the game established a new team record dating back to 2012.

The Blue Wahoos offense got off to a hot start in the first inning of game two. Morrissette hit his first homer of the game while Kemp Alderman followed up with a solo home run of his own off TJ Sikkema to give Pensacola an early 2-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos added a run in the fifth, as Morrissette picked up his second of four RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly to left to score Johnny Olmstead.

On 84 pitches, Thomas White strung together five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball with five strikeouts and one walk on Sunday. He left with a 3-0 lead and in line for his first Double-A win, but will have to wait another turn around the rotation before a winning decision as a member of the Blue Wahoos.

White handed it off to the Pensacola bullpen that was up-and-down Sunday afternoon. Nigel Belgrave threw a clean sixth inning, but Josh Ekness struggled in the save opportunity and left with two runners on base in a 3-2 game. Jesse Bergin (W, 2-1) got the Wahoos out of the seventh, but not before giving up a two-out, game-tying RBI single to Reds rehabber Noelvi Marte. After the seven-run explosion in the top of the eighth, Bergin came back out to finish off the win despite allowing a Stewart two-run homer.

Game one was not as offensive focused for the Blue Wahoos, as they were held to one run in a 4-1 loss.

With a seven inning affair lasting only one hour and 27 minutes tying for the quickest game in franchise history, Dax Fulton (L, 3-6) provided six innings of four-run ball on the way to the first complete game by a Blue Wahoos pitcher since Jeff Lindgren in 2022.

After a quick and quiet three innings to begin game one in Chattanooga, the Lookouts bats found the first jolt of offense on the day as they put up two in the fourth. Edwin Arroyo picked up an RBI single and Ethan O’Donnell drove one in after grounding into a double play with the bases loaded.

The Lookouts added some insurance against Fulton in the fifth, courtesy of a Marte RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from Hector Rodriguez that sent Marte home.

The Blue Wahoos offense got on the board in the fifth as catcher Ryan Ignoffo sent a single up the middle that allowed Olmstead to score from second. Ignoffo’s run-scoring single was the extent of the damage Chattanooga’s Kevin Abel (W, 2-5) allowed across six innings, as the Blue Wahoos mustered only three hits and two walks against the right-hander. Right-hander Trevor Kuncl (S, 9) tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning to finish off game one and hand the Blue Wahoos their only loss of the trip to Chattanooga.

The Blue Wahoos say goodbye to AT&T Field in Chattanooga, which will be replaced by Erlanger Park as the new home of the Lookouts in 2026. Barring a postseason matchup between the two clubs, this will mark Pensacola’s final trip to the oldest active ballpark in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos will return to Pensacola to begin next week, as they take on the Biloxi Shuckers for a three-game homestand from July 1-3.