White Debuts, Wahoos Fall In Wild 10-Inning Finish

written by Willie Phaler

Even with a 3-2 loss in extra innings on Friday night, there was a special buzz around Blue Wahoos Stadium. With specialty jerseys and a beanie giveaway for Snowmageddon night, a capacity crowd filed in.

Oh yeah, and for the Double-A debut of the Marlins’ No.1 and MLB Pipeline’s 30th overall prospect, Thomas White.

With all of the hype surrounding the young right-hander’s Blue Wahoos debut, it was overshadowed by pure chaos in extra innings.

Heading into extras with the score at 1-1, there had already been nine unpredictable innings played. White and his counterpart, Brody Hopkins, both made early exits, and each team’s bullpen was lights out. To pair with on-the-fly bullpen pairings from each side, Pensacola manager Nelson Prada was ejected in the third inning, arguing a ball-in-play call with home plate umpire Jared Duerson.

In the top of the tenth, Montgomery took a two-run lead after a double from Matthew Etzel off of Will Kempner (L, 0-1), with Tatem Levins getting just under Ryan Ignoffo’s tag at the plate, infuriating the Blue Wahoos on the field and in the dugout. Following the play, multiple ejections ensued, including reliever Ricky DeVito in the bullpen and second baseman Cody Morissette.

The Blue Wahoos, fielding a makeshift defense that included Nathan Martorella moving from first to left field and Dalvy Rosario coming in to second from center field, escaped the top of the tenth. Martorella singled in Grant Richardson on the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Blue Wahoos were able to load the bases with two outs, as Johnny Olmstead reached on a dropped third strike and Ignoffo reached on an infield single. The Biscuits let nothing more come from it, as Jackson Lancaster (S, 1) induced a ground ball to short from Dalvy Rosario to end the night.

White’s night began with an up-and-down first inning. After notching his first career Double-A strikeout against Homer Bush Jr. to lead off the night, he walked the next two hitters, along with a single to Matthew Etzel. White picked up two more punchouts, sitting down Colton Ledbetter and Tres Barrera to wiggle out of the self-induced jam, but not without racking up his pitch count to 37 in the first frame.

Montgomery continued to force White into elevating the pitch count, forcing an early exit. As the Massachusetts native was taken out at 2.2 IP, he allowed three hits, one earned run, four walks and four strikeouts in his first start at Double-A.

“It’s good to see that my stuff definitely does play,” White said. “I felt pretty comfortable, actually. I think there’s sometimes you just go out there and maybe you just don’t have it, whether something’s not clicking mechanically or just release point-wise.”

After the Biscuits pushed a run across against White in the third thanks to an infield single by Etzel, the Blue Wahoos tied things up at one with a bases-loaded walk. Montgomery starter Brody Hopkins walked four in the fourth, allowing Shane Sasaki to score to bring it to 1-1.

Alex Williams was a standout for the Pensacola bullpen as he shouldered the load for the staff. After White lasted only 2.2 IP while pushing his pitch count to 70, Williams provided 4.2 IP of shutout baseball. While allowing only two hits, the right-hander pushed his scoreless streak to 19.1 IP, tying Tim Adelman for the tenth-longest streak in franchise history.

The Biscuits found success in the bullpen, piecing together 5.0 shutout innings prior to Martorella’s RBI in the tenth against Lancaster. Dan Hammer, Keyshawn Askew and Trevor Martin (W, 3-1) put together this stretch that helped push the Biscuits to their third win of the week.

The Blue Wahoos and Biscuits will meet for the fifth game of a six-game series Saturday night, with Dax Fulton (3-4, 3.60 ERA) taking the mound for Pensacola while Ty Cummings (2-2, 3.07 ERA) will make his fifth start of the year for Montgomery.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.

GAMETIMES: Saturday’s game starts at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sunday starts at 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium