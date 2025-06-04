Man Wanted For Nashville Hit And Run That Seriously Injured Bratt Man

A young Bratt man is continuing to recover after he was hit by a car that fled the scene May 18 in Nashville. And now, police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe was driving the vehicle.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that warrants for 32-yaer-old Tony Lopez-Infante of Venezuela. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Police at (615) 742-7463; a reward is offered.

The vehicle involved in the collision, a Mitsubishi Mirage, was returned by Lopez-Infante, with front end damage, to a rental facility in Mt. Juliet on May 19, police said. Officers located the car there the next day, on May 20. Investigation resulted in Lopez-Infante, being identified as the hit and run driver. Police said ongoing efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Federal partners, including Homeland Security Investigations, are assisting in the search for Lopez-Infante.

Upon his arrest, he will be charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to render aid/file an accident report, attempted evidence tampering, and driving without a license/insurance. Lopez-Infante is also wanted in Williamson County on an outstanding probation violation warrant related to a theft arrest.

Lopez-Infante has multiple outstanding warrants from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Lopez is an illegal alien with six outstanding warrants. He was last seen in Mt. Juliet — in my district,” Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles said on social media Tuesday.

Zachary Carach survived, but he’s facing a lengthy recovery.

Zach, his mother Sheena, and other relatives were in Nashville celebrating his 21st birthday together as a family.

“Our little family spent a wonderful day in Nashville, celebrating the 21st birthday of our son… as in 21 years ago on May 18th this baby blessed our lives” Sheena said in a message to NorthEscambia.com from Nashville just hours after the hit-and-run. “He has been dealt a hard hand his whole life, living with chronic kidney disease, losing a kidney at 7-year-soldo, having to have major spinal surgery at 16 and spending numerous days in the hospital for autoimmune issues. But this weekend was full of fun and celebration for him, because no one deserves it more. That is until it wasn’t.”

A surveillance video shows Zach, a 2022 Northview High School graduate, look both ways about 6 p.m. Sunday, before crossing Nashville’s Church Street in a clearly marked crosswalk. There’s a flashing signal, and a yellow sign noting that Tennessee law requires drivers to yield for pedestrians in crosswalks. It happened a few blocks from landmarks like the Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena. He’s hit by a Mitsubishi Mirage, throwing him into the air. The car did not stop.

Sheena continues to be on a mission to find the driver responsible.

“While crossing in the crosswalk, my precious son was ran over like a piece of garbage and left for dead in the road. Witnessing this as a mom, was the most horrific day of my life and then to rewatch it on video and see his feet above his head and his head slam the ground was mortifying.”

Sheena is a former police officer. And that’s not the Carach family’s only connection to law enforcement. You may remember the NorthEscambia.com stories about Zach’s younger brother “Donut Boy” Tyler Carach. While Tyle was a student at Byrneville Elementary School, he set out on a mission to thank and provide doughnuts for law enforcement agencies across the country. And he did just that in all 50 states, and made numerous national TV appearances on the CBS Evening News, Today Show, Steve Harvey and countless local TV stations He was also honored by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But now, the family is focused on Zach’s recovery and finding the hit-and-run driver.

“Please help us find this inhuman person who ran over my baby and kept rolling,” Sheena said.

