United Methodist Conference Votes To Close Flomaton UMC And McRae Street UMC In Atmore

The Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to immediately close 26 churches in south Alabama and one in the Florida Panhandle.

In the North Escambia area, the closures included the McRae Street United Methodist Church in Atmore and the Flomaton United Methodist Church on Palafox Street. The other churches closed were across South Alabama, along with one in Jackson County, Alabama.

Other Methodist churches in the area, including the First Methodist Church Atmore, will remain open.

The vote came during the annual Conference meeting held at the First United Methodist Church in Pensacola

In its decision, the Conference cited small or declining membership as a reason for the closures. Also, several of the churches named were involved in recent property disputes with the UMC

The other 21 churches closed in South Alabama were:

Pleasant Hill in Choctaw County

Mt. Herman in Hale County

Mt. Carmel in Hale County

Ramsey’s Chapel in Hale County

Liberty in Hale County

Pleasant Valley in Hale County

China Grove in Hale County

Morris Chapel in Lee County

Irvington in Mobile County

Aldersgate in Montgomery County

Minerva in Washington County

Trinity Weoka in Elmore County

Greenville First in Butler County

Trinity in Russell County

Guy’s Chapel in Baldwin County

Fitzpatrick in Bullock County

Loachapoka in Lee County

Whitfield Memorial in Montgomery County

Butler First in Choctaw County

Pictured: Flomaton United Methodist Church on Palafox Street. File photo.