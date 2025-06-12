United Methodist Conference Votes To Close Flomaton UMC And McRae Street UMC In Atmore

June 12, 2025

The Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to immediately close 26 churches in south Alabama and one in the Florida Panhandle.

In the North Escambia area, the closures included the McRae Street United Methodist Church in Atmore and the Flomaton United Methodist Church on Palafox Street. The other churches closed were across South Alabama, along with one in Jackson County, Alabama.

Other Methodist churches in the area, including the First Methodist Church Atmore, will remain open.

The vote came during the annual Conference meeting held at the First United Methodist Church in Pensacola

In its decision, the Conference cited small or declining membership as a reason for the closures. Also, several of the churches named were involved in recent property disputes with the UMC

The other 21 churches closed in South Alabama were:

Pleasant Hill in Choctaw County
Mt. Herman in Hale County
Mt. Carmel in Hale County
Ramsey’s Chapel in Hale County
Liberty in Hale County
Pleasant Valley in Hale County
China Grove in Hale County
Morris Chapel in Lee County
Irvington in Mobile County
Aldersgate in Montgomery County
Minerva in Washington County
Trinity Weoka in Elmore County
Greenville First in Butler County
Trinity in Russell County
Guy’s Chapel in Baldwin County
Fitzpatrick in Bullock County
Loachapoka in Lee County
Whitfield Memorial in Montgomery County
Butler First in Choctaw County

Pictured: Flomaton United Methodist Church on Palafox Street. File photo.

