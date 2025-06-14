Two Injured In Crash Involving U.S. Mail Carrier

Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 29 involving a car and a rural mail carrier’s vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 29 northbound between Cox Road and Sigler Road north of McDavid.

Firefighters extricated the mail carrier from their vehicle following the crash. Both drivers were transported by Newman’s Ambulance and Escambia County EMS to area hospitals. Their conditions were not available.

For more photos, click here.

A representative of the U.S. Post Office in Century collected the mail for later delivery.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

NorthEsccambia.com photos, click to enlarge.