FHP: U.S. Mail Carrier At Fault In Highway 29 Crash With Improper U-Turn

A rural mail carrier was at fault in a two vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 29, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 29 northbound between Cox Road and Sigler Road north of McDavid.

FHP said the 54-year-old mail carrier was traveling south in the grass median, accroaching 2700 North Century Boulevard, when he made an improper U-turn or left turn from the grass median in front of oncoming traffic. The right side of his SUV collided with the left front of a sedan driven by an 18-year-old teen. The mail carrier’s SUV came to rest off the roadway, and the teen’s car rotated until it came to rest in the roadway.

Firefighters extricated the mail carrier from their vehicle following the crash. Both drivers were transported by Newman’s Ambulance and Escambia County EMS to area hospitals.

A representative of the U.S. Post Office in Century collected the mail for later delivery.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

NorthEsccambia.com photos, click to enlarge.