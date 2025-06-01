These Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, June 1, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements. Signage will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work zone.

Michigan Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, June 1, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, June 1 through Friday, June 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.



I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – The week of Sunday, June 1, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: The U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp will be temporarily shortened Monday, June 2 through Thursday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The reduced turn-lane length is required for daytime construction activities and will reopen nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

I-10 Resurfacing from East of Shoal River Bridge to West of S.R. 285 – Drivers will encounter alternating nighttime lane closures west and eastbound between mile markers 59 and 70, Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be paving the roadway.

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, June 1, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and periodic detours on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Signage will be in place to direct drivers around the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for milling and paving operations.

S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) Bridge Rehabilitation over Garcon Point Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. for construction activities.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, June 1, through Friday, June 6, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing Eastbound near Exit 31 (S.R. 87) – Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures between Miller Bluff overpass and Garnier’s Landing overpass on I-10 Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.