Take Stock in Children Of Escambia County Awards $350,000 In Scholarships

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded over $350,000 in scholarships before the last day of school at the “Graduation & Unsung Hero Celebration”.

The event honored 26 graduating seniors who received four-year tuition scholarships and a laptop computer. Also recognized were all of the volunteer mentors of our students as well as scholarship donors.

The 2025 Take Stock in Children graduates were:

Northview High: Genesis Scott-Johnson and Laura Laborde;

T ate High: Caine Carter, Jayda Fillingim, Adrianna Middleton, Ceth Morris, Kaylyn Weiss;

Escambia Virtual: Halana Werts;

Escambia High: Xandria Smith;

Pensacola High: Michael Combs;

Pine Forest High: Izaiah Cubias, Raven Falzone, Callum Fletcher, Bethany Gurley, Andrew Moles;

Washington High: Retag Abdelhamid, Jayden Brown, Kyleigh Cox, Azarria McGhee;

West Florida High: Allison Banks, Shynia Bowie, Nyking Curry, Landon Green, Tyrin Joiner, and Jared Long.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive a college scholarship, a caring volunteer mentor, and college readiness skills.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year.