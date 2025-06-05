Take Stock in Children Of Escambia County Awards $350,000 In Scholarships

June 5, 2025

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded over $350,000 in scholarships before the last day of school at the “Graduation & Unsung Hero Celebration”.

The event honored 26 graduating seniors who received four-year tuition scholarships and a laptop computer. Also recognized were all of the volunteer mentors of our students as well as scholarship donors.

The 2025 Take Stock in Children graduates were:

  • Northview High: Genesis Scott-Johnson and Laura Laborde;
  • T ate High: Caine Carter, Jayda Fillingim, Adrianna Middleton, Ceth Morris, Kaylyn Weiss;
  • Escambia Virtual: Halana Werts;
  • Escambia High: Xandria Smith;
  • Pensacola High: Michael Combs;
  • Pine Forest High: Izaiah Cubias, Raven Falzone, Callum Fletcher, Bethany Gurley, Andrew Moles;
  • Washington High: Retag Abdelhamid, Jayden Brown, Kyleigh Cox, Azarria McGhee;
  • West Florida High: Allison Banks, Shynia Bowie, Nyking Curry, Landon Green, Tyrin Joiner, and Jared Long.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.   The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education.  Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive a college scholarship, a caring volunteer mentor, and college readiness skills.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year.

