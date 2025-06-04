Showers Likely, Possible A Wednesday, Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Thunderstorms likely before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.