Scattered Storms Possible For Some Thursday; Otherwise Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.