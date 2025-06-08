Scattered Rain For Sunday; Rain Chances Soar For Monday And Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 7pm and 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1am. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.