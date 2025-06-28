Scattered Mostly Afternoon Storms Likely This Weekend

June 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Pictured: Distant thunderstorms seen recently from the First City Solar Energy Center in McDavid. The FPL solar site went online in February 2023 and has more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with a planned output of 75 megawatts — enough to power about 15,000 homes. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

