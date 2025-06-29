Scattered Mostly Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 10am. High near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.