Scattered Mostly Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

June 29, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 10am. High near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 