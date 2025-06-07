Scattered Afternoon Showers Today, Otherwise Sunshine For Saturday

June 7, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 