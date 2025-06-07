Scattered Afternoon Showers Today, Otherwise Sunshine For Saturday
June 7, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
