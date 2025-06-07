Scattered Afternoon Showers Today, Otherwise Sunshine For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.