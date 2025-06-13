Report: Cantonment Man Says His GPS Caused Him To Wreck; FHP Charged Him With DUI

A Cantonment man who said his GPS caused him to wreck was charged with DUI and resisting after a wreck on Highway 29.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Ian Jared Keatts turned his black Cadillac SUV into the ditch on the north side of Highway 29 and Archer Road intersection. Keatts told the trooper that he was traveling north on Highway 29 “when his GPS told him to make a right turn into the ditch”, according to a FHP report.

“| observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report. “| also observed a green wristband from Seville Quarter downtown. He was asked to exit the vehicle, and | was told to hold on.”

“He was asked again to exit the vehicle and refused to exit the vehicle. He was given a lawful order to exit the vehicle, and he refused. | reached in for his right wrist and he pulled away trying to break my grip,” the trooper continued. “He was removed from the vehicle and escorted to the ground and placed in handcuffs.”

FHP said Keatts provided beath samples of 0.139 and 0.140. above the legal limit of 008.

Keatts was charged with DUI and resisting an officer. He was released on a $2,000 bond.