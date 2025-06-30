Rain Chances Remain High Through Wednesday
June 30, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
