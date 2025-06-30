Rain Chances Remain High Through Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. High near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.