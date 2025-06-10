Rain And Thunderstorms Remain Likely For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 90%.