Pop-Up Showers And Storms Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.