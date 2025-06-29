Patronis Applauds House Passage Of Bill Benefiting Military, Veterans

Northwest Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis is applauding passing of a House bill which allocated more than $152 billion towards critical investments in military infrastructure that support readiness.

H.R. 3944 – The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2026, fully funds veterans’ health care programs, veterans’ benefits, and VA programs, providing more than $452 billion for the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s more than $82 billion above the enacted level for Fiscal Year 2025. Patronis voted in support of the legislation.

Patronis said, “I’m grateful for President Trumps and Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership in the passage of this pro-military, pro-veteran legislation. This bill puts America’s veterans, active-duty military, and their families first by providing historic funding that increases the readiness of our troops and ensures that our veterans and military families receive the care and support they need back home. It also bolsters our national security, enhances border protections, and prevents any efforts to undermine veterans’ Second Amendment rights. This bill will go a long way toward assisting the many veterans and military families in Florida’s First Congressional District and ensure our heroes in uniform are well-prepared to defend the homeland.

“This Military Construction and Veteran Affairs bill allocates $75 million for the design and planning of future barracks, $2 billion for military family housing, and fully funds veterans’ medical care at more than $131 billion, which will go towards veterans’ benefits and toxic exposure-related needs. I’m also pleased to report that this funding measure includes more than $970 million for the Bridging Rental Assistance for Veteran Empowerment program, which is an initiative dedicated to ending veteran homelessness. Our heroes in uniform put their lives on the line 24/7/365, and this bill honors both their sacrifices and those of our nation’s veterans.”