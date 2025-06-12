Multi-Agency Traffic Enforcement Efforts Nets Dozens Of Citations, Arrests

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that dozens of citations were issued and arrest made during a recent traffic enforcement operation.

FHP partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Gulf Breeze Police Department, and the University of West Florida Police Department for the focused enforcement detail aimed at enhancing roadway safety.

The operation resulted in:

109 overall violations

11 DUI arrests

1 drug arrest

57 speed citations

10 misdemeanor criminal traffic-related offenses

5 commercial vehicle inspections

1 move over violation

43 written warnings

FHP said the enforcement detail was strategically planned to target high-risk behaviors on area roadways, including impaired driving, aggressive speeding, and other criminal traffic offenses. Officers from all five agencies conducted saturation patrols and mobile enforcement zones at known trouble spots, maximizing visibility and deterrence.