Multi-Agency Traffic Enforcement Efforts Nets Dozens Of Citations, Arrests

June 12, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that dozens of citations were issued and arrest made during a recent traffic enforcement operation.

FHP partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Gulf Breeze Police Department, and the University of West Florida Police Department for the focused enforcement detail aimed at enhancing roadway safety.

The operation resulted in:

109 overall violations
11 DUI arrests
1 drug arrest
57 speed citations
10 misdemeanor criminal traffic-related offenses
5 commercial vehicle inspections
1 move over violation
43 written warnings

FHP said the enforcement detail was strategically planned to target high-risk behaviors on area roadways, including impaired driving, aggressive speeding, and other criminal traffic offenses. Officers from all five agencies conducted saturation patrols and mobile enforcement zones at known trouble spots, maximizing visibility and deterrence.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 