Multi-Agency Traffic Enforcement Efforts Nets Dozens Of Citations, Arrests
June 12, 2025
The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that dozens of citations were issued and arrest made during a recent traffic enforcement operation.
FHP partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Gulf Breeze Police Department, and the University of West Florida Police Department for the focused enforcement detail aimed at enhancing roadway safety.
The operation resulted in:
109 overall violations
11 DUI arrests
1 drug arrest
57 speed citations
10 misdemeanor criminal traffic-related offenses
5 commercial vehicle inspections
1 move over violation
43 written warnings
FHP said the enforcement detail was strategically planned to target high-risk behaviors on area roadways, including impaired driving, aggressive speeding, and other criminal traffic offenses. Officers from all five agencies conducted saturation patrols and mobile enforcement zones at known trouble spots, maximizing visibility and deterrence.
