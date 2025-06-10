Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment

June 10, 2025

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 10, in a portion of the Cantonment area.

This includes the area bounded by Woodbury Circle to the north, Highway 95A to the south, Highway 95A to the west and Chemstrand Road to the east.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.

Comments

3 Responses to “Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment”

  1. Meg Holtz on June 10th, 2025 4:19 pm

    This kills ALL the bugs not just mosquitos. And is bad for everything else including us. Just awful. I signed up on the No Spray List but I bet that does nothing.

  2. Fred on June 10th, 2025 4:15 pm

    JJ,
    And bees.

  3. JJ on June 10th, 2025 3:58 pm

    Really, a big waste of money. Likely why so few of lightning bugs and whats it doing to the animals that eats bugs. Birds, frogs , lizards,snakes etc.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 