Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 10, in a portion of the Cantonment area.

This includes the area bounded by Woodbury Circle to the north, Highway 95A to the south, Highway 95A to the west and Chemstrand Road to the east.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.