Morristown Temporarily Reopened, But It Will Close Again Monday

Morristown Road, which was closed Tuesday, has temporarily reopened to all local traffic after recent roadway improvements. However, the road will close again briefly on Monday, June 23 for repaving. The road will reopen to all traffic once the paving is complete.

Residents will have access to their property. Signage will be placed at each end of the roadway to inform drivers of the closure.

On June 23, drivers should seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens. Drivers can utilize Dykestown Road to Ebenezer Church Road as a detour to the west and Shell Road to Nelsontown and Nelson Roads as a detour to the east.

Map courtesy Santa Rosa County.