More Afternoon Rain Likely For Thursday
June 12, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
