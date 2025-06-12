More Afternoon Rain Likely For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.