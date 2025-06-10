Legal Help: Lawyers In The Library Tuesday In Century, Wednesday In Molino

“Lawyers in the Library” will be held this week at the libraries in Century and Molino.

Legal Services of Northeast Florida (LSNF) will provide the service as follows:

Century Library: Tuesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. until noon

Molino Library: Wednesday, June 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:20 a.m.

LSNF can help with legal information or help eligible clients apply for services on a first-come, first-served basis. Areas of law may include: family law issues, employment law, bankruptcy/collections, custody/child support, property disputes, title clearing/probate, housing law, domestic violence, and sexual violence.

Attendees should bring any document related to their question.

The program is held the second Tuesday of every month at the Century Library and every second Wednesday of the month at the Molino Library. For more information contact LSNF at (850) 432-8222.