Just A Slight Chance Of A Tuesday Shower; Rain Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.