James Edward Salter

James Edward Salter, 95, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away June 13, 2025. He was born in Conecuh, Alabama on July 27, 1929, to Buck and Ruby Salter. He was married to the love of his life Betty Jane Salter for 74 years. He retired from Bellsouth and volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity and Manna Food Bank. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ruby Salter, his brother George Salter, and his daughter Jane Wheat.

He is survived by his daughter Gail (David) Ewing and son-in-law Don Wheat. His grandchildren are James (Ashley) Wheat, Joy (Jim) Baker, Nathan (Ruth Janna) Wheat, Ruth Lang, Tally (Roger) Hawthorne, Jamie (Devin) Reed, Anderson Ewing, Kelly (Thomas) Derbes. His great grandchildren are Anna and Isaac Wheat; Lily, Emily, Macy, Kingston, and Kathryn Baker; John Sinclair, Janna Rose, Ian, Caelia Wheat, Benjamin, Jillian, Samuel, and Vivienne Lang; Buck, Rory, and Hank Hawthorne; and Robert Matthew, Baylee and Colby Reed.

The family would like to thank Kyrstal Gomez and Jessica Thompson from Gentiva Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living for their wonderful care and love for James.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church and Brookdale Senior Living.