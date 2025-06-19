James Edward Salter

June 19, 2025

James Edward Salter, 95, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away June 13, 2025. He was born in Conecuh, Alabama on July 27, 1929, to Buck and Ruby Salter. He was married to the love of his life Betty Jane Salter for 74 years. He retired from Bellsouth and volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity and Manna Food Bank. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Ruby Salter, his brother George Salter, and his daughter Jane Wheat.

He is survived by his daughter Gail (David) Ewing and son-in-law Don Wheat. His grandchildren are James (Ashley) Wheat, Joy (Jim) Baker, Nathan (Ruth Janna) Wheat, Ruth Lang, Tally (Roger) Hawthorne, Jamie (Devin) Reed, Anderson Ewing, Kelly (Thomas) Derbes. His great grandchildren are Anna and Isaac Wheat; Lily, Emily, Macy, Kingston, and Kathryn Baker; John Sinclair, Janna Rose, Ian, Caelia Wheat, Benjamin, Jillian, Samuel, and Vivienne Lang; Buck, Rory, and Hank Hawthorne; and Robert Matthew, Baylee and Colby Reed.

The family would like to thank Kyrstal Gomez and Jessica Thompson from Gentiva Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living for their wonderful care and love for James.

The family will have a private ceremony at a later date and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church and Brookdale Senior Living.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 