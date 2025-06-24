Hot, Slight Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Showers
June 24, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
