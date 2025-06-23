Hot, Humid And A Chance Of Rain Every Afternoon
June 23, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
