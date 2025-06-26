Hot, Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.