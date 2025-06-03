Honduran Man Arrested After Crashing Into Barricade At NAS Pensacola Gate

June 3, 2025

A Honduran man was charged after crashing into a barricade at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Moises Garcia Hernandez, 34, was charged in federal court with illegally entering a military, naval, or coast guard property, and resisting or impeding arrest by a federal officer.

Court documents allege that, on May 25, 2025, Garcia Hernandez crashed into a barricade outside a checkpoint at the gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola and then ran from military forces onto NAS Pensacola to escape capture. Garcia Hernandez was ultimately caught at gunpoint after a foot pursuit. If convicted, Garcia Hernandez faces up to 18 months’ imprisonment and deportation from the United States.

The case involved a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Navy. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.

