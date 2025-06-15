Happy Father’s Day! More Scattered Rain To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.