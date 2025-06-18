Government Offices, Banks Closed Thursday For Juneteenth

Most government offices and services, along with most banks and the post office will be closed this Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday.

June 19 observed as a legal holiday in the United States in commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The federal name for this holiday according to the United States Code is Juneteenth National Independence Day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of Juneteenth, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Thursday, June 19:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

Exceptions:

The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours June 19.

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed June 19. All other Clerk offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center, and the Century Courthouse will be open.

ECAT

ECAT will not run regular bus service or UWF trolley service on Thursday, June 19.

FlexTransit will only run life-sustaining services.

Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Thursday, June 19 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All ECUA residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All Town of Century offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.

BANKS, POST OFFICE, UPS, FEDEX

The Juneteenth holiday on Thursday, June 19 is a federal holiday, so most banks and the post office will be closed. There were will be residential or business mail deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available 365 days per year, including all holidays.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available, according to their websites.