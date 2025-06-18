Government Offices, Banks Closed Thursday For Juneteenth
June 18, 2025
Most government offices and services, along with most banks and the post office will be closed this Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth holiday.
June 19 observed as a legal holiday in the United States in commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The federal name for this holiday according to the United States Code is Juneteenth National Independence Day
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
In observance of Juneteenth, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Thursday, June 19:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- Escambia County Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices and Customer Service
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Waste Services Administration
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Tax Collector
Exceptions:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours June 19.
- The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury, and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed June 19. All other Clerk offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Public Records Center, and the Century Courthouse will be open.
ECAT
- ECAT will not run regular bus service or UWF trolley service on Thursday, June 19.
- FlexTransit will only run life-sustaining services.
- Pensacola Beach Trolleys will operate on Thursday, June 19 from 4 p.m. until midnight.
ECUA
The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. However, the drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All ECUA residential and commercial sanitation collections will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.
TOWN OF CENTURY
All Town of Century offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.
BANKS, POST OFFICE, UPS, FEDEX
The Juneteenth holiday on Thursday, June 19 is a federal holiday, so most banks and the post office will be closed. There were will be residential or business mail deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available 365 days per year, including all holidays.
UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available, according to their websites.
Comments