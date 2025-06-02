Free Summer Lunch Program For Youth Begins Today At The Library

June 2, 2025

The free summer lunch program program for youth at West Florida Public Libraries beings today, June 2 at all locations.

West Florida Public Libraries will be serving free lunch for youth 18 years of age and younger at all library locations Monday through Friday from noon until 1 p.m. A special rural grab-and-go version of the program will be available at the Century and Molino library locations during the same time period.

Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year are also eligible to receive meals. This program is sponsored by Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 