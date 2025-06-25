Fighting Hunger: Donut Strike For Manna Begins Today: Here’s Where To Donate

Area first responders will take part in the Donut Strike for Manna for the next three days to fight hunger.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations.

In the North Escambia area, first responders will be at:

Winn Dixie — 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix — 2180 West Nine Mile Road (Nine Mile at Pine Forest)

Publix — 9251 University Parkway (Nine Mile at University)

“Because the cost of food and other essentials is rising, Manna is experiencing even greater demand than is typical in the summer months,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “At the same time, food donations are down, as everybody feels the pinch on their budgets. Every day, our first responders see children and families who are struggling — and we are so grateful for their efforts to impact change.”

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, Pensacola Police Department, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

For the complete list of locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for Wednesday, click here.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue collecting for the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna at the Winn Dixie in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.