FHP Seeks Jeep, And Driver With Only Two Front Teeth, For Cantonment Hit And Run

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep involved in a hit and run crash on Highway 29 earlier this month.

About 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2, a gray Jeep Gladiator was observed traveling north on Highway 29 near Highway 95A in Cantonment. FHP says the Jeep failed to stop for traffic ahead, which resulted in the Jeep rear-ending a white Lincoln Navigator. The Jeep then fled north on Highway 29 toward Molino.

The driver of the Navigator described the driver of the Jeep as a white male in his 50s with only two front teeth and a blister on his left foot, according to troopers.

The Jeep Gladiator was described as having orange accent accessories with a small unknown number Alabama tag. It was last seen northbound on Highway 29 passing Well Line Road.

“It is unknown at the time of investigation if there is damage to the Jeep,” FHP said Friday.

Sample image provided by FHP.