FHP Seeks Jeep, And Driver With Only Two Front Teeth, For Cantonment Hit And Run

June 28, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep involved in a hit and run crash on Highway 29 earlier this month.

About 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2, a gray Jeep Gladiator was observed traveling north on Highway 29 near Highway 95A in Cantonment. FHP says the Jeep failed to stop for traffic ahead, which resulted in the Jeep rear-ending a white Lincoln Navigator. The Jeep then fled north on Highway 29 toward Molino.

The driver of the Navigator described the driver of the Jeep as a white male in his 50s with only two front teeth and a blister on his left foot, according to troopers.

The Jeep Gladiator was described as having orange accent accessories with a small unknown number Alabama tag. It was last seen northbound on Highway 29 passing Well Line Road.

“It is unknown at the time of investigation if there is damage to the Jeep,” FHP said Friday.

Sample image provided by FHP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 