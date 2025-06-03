Escambia Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Beulah

The Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today in the Beulah area.

See the maps for more detail. This includes the areas roughly bounded by:

Area 31A

North: West Nine Mile Road

South: Hurst Hammock Road

East: Woodside Road

West: Western way

Area 32 East

North: Interstate 10

South: Mobile Highway

East: Eleven Mile Creek

West: Beulah Road

Area 32 West

North: Interstate 10

South: West Nine Mile Road

East: Beulah Road

West: Ruby’s Fish Camp

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.