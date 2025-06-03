Escambia Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Beulah
June 3, 2025
The Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today in the Beulah area.
See the maps for more detail. This includes the areas roughly bounded by:
Area 31A
- North: West Nine Mile Road
- South: Hurst Hammock Road
- East: Woodside Road
- West: Western way
Area 32 East
- North: Interstate 10
- South: Mobile Highway
- East: Eleven Mile Creek
- West: Beulah Road
Area 32 West
- North: Interstate 10
- South: West Nine Mile Road
- East: Beulah Road
- West: Ruby’s Fish Camp
Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.
When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.
