Escambia County Considers Updating Laws To Say ‘Gulf of America’

June 5, 2025

Escambia County is planning to change the wording in county ordinances to “Gulf of America”.

Tonight, the Escambia County Commission will vote to authorize a public hearing for July 10 to find out what the public thinks.

Currently, there are nearly two dozen ordinances — related to Perdido Key, dog parks, littering and more — that mention “Gulf of Mexico”.

The change would follow bills signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April changing Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in textbooks and state law.

The county’s sign welcoming visitors to Pensacola Beach was updated to Gulf of America recently.

One Response to “Escambia County Considers Updating Laws To Say ‘Gulf of America’”

  1. Erin on June 5th, 2025 2:21 am

    That is awesome





