Escambia County Approves Casey’s Plans For New Convenience Store At Highway 29, Highway 97 In Molino

The Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday gave final approval to plans for a new convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Casey’s received approval for a 4,569 square foot convenience store, a dozen fueling stations, and 14 parking sparces on the 8.13 acre parcel. According to the plans, there will only be right turn in and right turn out access on Highway 29 and a full access connection to Highway 97 with a turn lane Casey’s will be on the northwest corner of the intersection, across Highway 97 from the existing Tom Thumb.

Casey’s is the third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Last year, Casey’s announced the acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of CEFCO Convenience Stores, in an all-cash transaction for $1.145 billion for 198 stores.

According to DRC documents, Casey’s will still need approval from the Florida Department of Transportation for access to Highway 29 and Highway 97, both state roads. Building permits from the county will also be required.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.