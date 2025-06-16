Daily Scattered Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 92.