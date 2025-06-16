Pop-Up Showers And Storms Continue Each Day This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Juneteenth: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.