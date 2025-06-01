Congratulations Class Of 2025! Celebrate With A Look Back At Hundreds Of Photos

Congratulations to the Class of 2025!

As we celebrate your successes, let’s look back at all the great photos.

NorthEscambia.com attended the graduation ceremonies for the three high schools located in North Escambia, publishing photo galleries with hundreds of photos and posting complete graduate lists for each of the schools.

Escambia Westgate School

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2025 graduated May 19, and “you are champions” was the message from Escambia County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne.

Tate High School

Over 500 members of the Tate High School Class of 2025 graduated on May 27 at the Pensacola Bay Center as valedictorian Talia Bethany Smith encouraged her classmates to “to truly embrace what is ahead, not with fear but with courage and curiosity”

Northview High School

Northview High School Class of 2025 valedictorian told his 106 fellow classmates that “time is limited in this world; enjoy the time you get.; but most importantly, do something good with it.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.