Northview High Class Of 2025 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 29, 2025
Over 100 members of the Northview High School Class of 2025 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2025 is Colton Ray Criswell, and salutatorian is Jamison Abigail Gilman.
Criswell thanked the family, friends, teachers and school stuff that supported him over the year. He offered a special thanks to his family, including his mother, Crystal Criswell, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017.
“She is the reason that I am here before you all because she wanted me to achieve this,” Criswell said of his late mother. “As she was my motivation, I encourage each of you to find your motivation and run with it.”
“Regardless of what the future holds, you must remember that God is the one that holds your future, and that will allow you to do great things in life,” Criswell told his classmates. “As we walk across this stage, take a moment to thank God for how far you have come…Find you motivation, find your passion, figure out what makes you happy and run with it. Time is limited in this world; enjoy the time you get. But most importantly, do something good with it.”
Principal Mike Sherrill said 23 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA, seven were at or above a 3.75 GPA, and 11 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.23 million in scholarships.
Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2025:
Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above
- Colton Ray Criswell
- Jamison Abigail Gilman
- Jayden Kenneth White
- Madison Ann Levins
- Maddie Mae Elle Driskell
- Brianna Grace Reynolds
- Brian James Yoder
- Ally Bama Richardson
- Colby Alexander Pugh
- Maggie Elizabeth Scott
- Lauren Ashley Stinson
- Laura Hope Laborde
- Mary Catherine Hughes
- Kate Ashley Stinson
- Ashton Connor Covan
- Addisen Joy Miller
- Evin Alexander Matlock
- Desiray Makayla Bagwell
- Kelan Davis Jurey
- Ayden William Atallah
- Madeleine Reem Atallah
- Tyler Matthew Gilmore
- Bryce Rolhings Stabler
Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.85 and above
- Payton Kathleen Daw
- Kamryn Elizabeth Langham
- Alysia Renee Enfinger
- Braden Robert Glick
- Cody Allen Geneux
- Lilly Grace Smallwood
- JaCee Leigh Dortch
Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above
- Delina Jolie Garcia
- Kathleen Olivia Jackson
- Matthew Daniel Hunter
- Kaitlin Rena Lloyd
- Kyrie Elizabeth King
- Xochitl Lluvia Medina Cortes
- Mallory Kaitlyn Smith
- Raegan Makenna Kimmons
- Jane’ Vermeulen
- Aliyah Zinniau Fountain
- Ryan James Phillips
Graduating in alphabetical order
- Troy Nicole Ard
- Abbie Lee Bertran
- Logan Alan Bevins
- Jayla Unique Brown
- Jaden Lamar Brown
- Gabriella Caroline Burklund
- Destiny Alexis Burt
- Jaquorious Dontaus Burt
- Aaron Alan Cuenca
- Michael Tripp Curtis
- Beau Gavan Daw
- Michael Moses Delarosa
- Benjamin Luke Diamond
- Irmani Lenia Dixon
- Kerissa Marie Dortch
- Demonte Izaiha Ewing
- Khaliah Ty’Keria Ewing
- Johnathan Byrd Garrett
- Noah Webster Goslee
- Abbie Shane Hardy
- Joshua Alexander Hetrick
- William Cole Hughes
- Damarius Tyree Jefferson
- Markavia Demetria Mae Johnson
- Taliyah Michole Johnson
- Nathan Dane Jones
- Sophia Ann Marie Jones
- Zykel Gavion Jones
- Crista Leigh Kinley
- Derek James Kinley
- Justin Dean Kinley
- Emma Marie Lamont
- Brent Mason Lee
- Ja’Mya Lilstar Lowery
- Darius Justin Martin
- Mattie Leann McLaney
- Robert Duane Mitchell, Jr.
- Sophia Lynn Morris
- Brandon Latrell Odom
- Kaylee Marie Oswald
- Logan Dylan Warrick Pollard
- Jessica Raniya Pullins
- Brayden Walker Reaves
- Naoki Cassandra Rogers
- Preston Lee Ross
- Lacey Marie Sapp
- Jaden Daniel Satterwhite
- Drayton Joseph Schroeder
- Genesis Diamond Scott-Johnson
- Makayla Sage Sells
- Alan Kent Shoemaker, III
- Jacory Deonta Shoemo
- Brady Remington Smith
- Hannah Brooke Smith
- Zi’don Isaiah Smith
- Sydney Faith Snow
- Marcus Aurellio Soto
- Russell Ayden Starr
- Dallas Terry Thomas
- Alana Patrice Toney
- Joshua David Walker
- Adam Lee Waller
- Christopher Michael Weber
- Ashlyn Taylor White
- Brayson Alec White
- Danny Ray Wilson
