Northview High Class Of 2025 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

Over 100 members of the Northview High School Class of 2025 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2025 is Colton Ray Criswell, and salutatorian is Jamison Abigail Gilman.

Criswell thanked the family, friends, teachers and school stuff that supported him over the year. He offered a special thanks to his family, including his mother, Crystal Criswell, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017.

“She is the reason that I am here before you all because she wanted me to achieve this,” Criswell said of his late mother. “As she was my motivation, I encourage each of you to find your motivation and run with it.”

“Regardless of what the future holds, you must remember that God is the one that holds your future, and that will allow you to do great things in life,” Criswell told his classmates. “As we walk across this stage, take a moment to thank God for how far you have come…Find you motivation, find your passion, figure out what makes you happy and run with it. Time is limited in this world; enjoy the time you get. But most importantly, do something good with it.”

Principal Mike Sherrill said 23 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA, seven were at or above a 3.75 GPA, and 11 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.23 million in scholarships.

Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2025:

Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above

Colton Ray Criswell

Jamison Abigail Gilman

Jayden Kenneth White

Madison Ann Levins

Maddie Mae Elle Driskell

Brianna Grace Reynolds

Brian James Yoder

Ally Bama Richardson

Colby Alexander Pugh

Maggie Elizabeth Scott

Lauren Ashley Stinson

Laura Hope Laborde

Mary Catherine Hughes

Kate Ashley Stinson

Ashton Connor Covan

Addisen Joy Miller

Evin Alexander Matlock

Desiray Makayla Bagwell

Kelan Davis Jurey

Ayden William Atallah

Madeleine Reem Atallah

Tyler Matthew Gilmore

Bryce Rolhings Stabler

Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.85 and above

Payton Kathleen Daw

Kamryn Elizabeth Langham

Alysia Renee Enfinger

Braden Robert Glick

Cody Allen Geneux

Lilly Grace Smallwood

JaCee Leigh Dortch

Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above

Delina Jolie Garcia

Kathleen Olivia Jackson

Matthew Daniel Hunter

Kaitlin Rena Lloyd

Kyrie Elizabeth King

Xochitl Lluvia Medina Cortes

Mallory Kaitlyn Smith

Raegan Makenna Kimmons

Jane’ Vermeulen

Aliyah Zinniau Fountain

Ryan James Phillips

Graduating in alphabetical order

Troy Nicole Ard

Abbie Lee Bertran

Logan Alan Bevins

Jayla Unique Brown

Jaden Lamar Brown

Gabriella Caroline Burklund

Destiny Alexis Burt

Jaquorious Dontaus Burt

Aaron Alan Cuenca

Michael Tripp Curtis

Beau Gavan Daw

Michael Moses Delarosa

Benjamin Luke Diamond

Irmani Lenia Dixon

Kerissa Marie Dortch

Demonte Izaiha Ewing

Khaliah Ty’Keria Ewing

Johnathan Byrd Garrett

Noah Webster Goslee

Abbie Shane Hardy

Joshua Alexander Hetrick

William Cole Hughes

Damarius Tyree Jefferson

Markavia Demetria Mae Johnson

Taliyah Michole Johnson

Nathan Dane Jones

Sophia Ann Marie Jones

Zykel Gavion Jones

Crista Leigh Kinley

Derek James Kinley

Justin Dean Kinley

Emma Marie Lamont

Brent Mason Lee

Ja’Mya Lilstar Lowery

Darius Justin Martin

Mattie Leann McLaney

Robert Duane Mitchell, Jr.

Sophia Lynn Morris

Brandon Latrell Odom

Kaylee Marie Oswald

Logan Dylan Warrick Pollard

Jessica Raniya Pullins

Brayden Walker Reaves

Naoki Cassandra Rogers

Preston Lee Ross

Lacey Marie Sapp

Jaden Daniel Satterwhite

Drayton Joseph Schroeder

Genesis Diamond Scott-Johnson

Makayla Sage Sells

Alan Kent Shoemaker, III

Jacory Deonta Shoemo

Brady Remington Smith

Hannah Brooke Smith

Zi’don Isaiah Smith

Sydney Faith Snow

Marcus Aurellio Soto

Russell Ayden Starr

Dallas Terry Thomas

Alana Patrice Toney

Joshua David Walker

Adam Lee Waller

Christopher Michael Weber

Ashlyn Taylor White

Brayson Alec White

Danny Ray Wilson

