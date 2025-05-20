‘You Are Champions’: Escambia Westgate Class Of 2025 Celebrates Graduation

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2025 graduated on Monday.

Escambia Westgate School serves students from pre-K through high school with varying exceptionalities.

“We, all of us, are so very proud of you,” Deputy Superintendent Shenna Payne said. “The one one thing I want you to remember from all of us here is that you are loved. You are champions, and we will see you and the great things that you will do the way only you can do it in the future.”

The guest speaker was Grant Nunley, a 15-year-old freshman from Escambia High School. Nunley, who was born with spastic dyskinetic quadriplegia (a form of cerebral palsy), advocates for those with disabilities and offered words of encouragement to the Westgate graduates.

“There will be times when the road seems impossible, but remember that every move that you make forward, no matter how small is always going to be a victory. Keep pushing, keep striving and never lose sight of your dreams,” Nunley said. Continue to support one another, remember to celebrate your achievements, and no matter what, work towards a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can thrive.”

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2025 graduates were:

Samuel Alfonso Battaglia

Joshua Grant Boatwright

Jayla Somone Carter

Jason Antonio Darr

Bethany Catherine Feagin-Davis

Russell Lee Fountain

Tyler Jensen

Kahreemah Nashyda Muhammad

Zachary Reed Pennington

Hannah Brooke Schneider

Davion Lynell Williams

