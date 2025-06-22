Chance Of Those Afternoon Showers and Storm, High In the Low 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.