Chance Of Rain Increases Into The Weekend And Next Week

June 27, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 