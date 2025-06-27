Chance Of Rain Increases Into The Weekend And Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.