Century Man Sentenced For Felony Weapon Possession, Wildlife Violation

A Century man has been sentenced to nearly a year in the county jail on state wildlife violations and a felony charge brought by state officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) charged 50-year-old Alex Alexander Burt with a misdemeanor violation of Florida administrative code and felony possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Last week, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced by Judge John Miller to 11 months and 30 days in jail for the felony and 60 days for the wildlife code violation. He will also be on supervised probation for a year after his release.

On January 23, 2025, FWC officers were patrolling when they observed a pickup truck parked adjacent to an abandoned house off Salters Lake Road in Century on property that is adjacent to the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area. It is an area FWC said has heavy foot and vehicle traffic to enter the management area. Officers were aware of an area being baited with a large amount of corn within the management area directly in front of a hunting blind atop a permanent wooden stand. Officers entered the area and announced their presence as state police.

And individual with an air gun and Burt with nothing in his hands exited the blind, according to an arrest report. Burt told FWC officers that he was hunting and identified a shotgun that was still in the blind in his, and he also had two shotgun shells in his pocket, an arrest report states. FWC said Burt had additional shells in a purple Crown Royal bag, for a total of 20 12-gauge shotgun shells.

The other individual with Burt in the hunting blind was also issued multiple citations.