Casey’s Plans For New Convenience Store At Highway, Highway 97 In Molino Set For Final Review

June 22, 2025

Final review is set for this week for a new convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

Costcorde, Inc. of Houston submitted plans to the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC).

The updated plans show a 4,569 square foot convenience store, 12 gas fueling stations and two diesel fueling payments. According to the plans, there will only be right turn in and right turn out access on Highway 29 and a full access connection to Highway 97.

Casey’s is the third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Last year, Casey’s announced the acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of CEFCO Convenience Stores, in an all-cash transaction for $1.145 billion for 198 stores.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee will consider final approval at a meeting on 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

