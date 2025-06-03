Cantonment Community Revival Continues Tonight At Carver Park

A Cantonment Community Revival is going on each night this week at Carver Park.

The event is sponsored by the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and the North Escambia Fellowship of Churches.

The Cantonment Community Revival schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 3: Rev. Leon Bell, Associate Pastor Greater First Baptist Church of Cantonment

Wednesday, June 4: Pastor Gene McCants, Providence Baptist Church

Thursday, June 5: Brother Vincent Wilson, Deliverance Tabernacle

Friday, June 6: Youth Night with Pastor Robert Gross, Back to the Cross Christian Center

Saturday, June 7: A Family and Friends Fellowship Day will wrap up the week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The revival is taking place under the big tent in Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Pictured: The first night of the Cantonment Community Revival Monday night at Carver Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



