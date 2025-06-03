Cantonment Community Revival Continues Tonight At Carver Park

June 3, 2025

A Cantonment Community Revival is going on each night this week at Carver Park.

The event is sponsored by the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and the North Escambia Fellowship of Churches.

The Cantonment Community Revival schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 3: Rev. Leon Bell, Associate Pastor Greater First Baptist Church of Cantonment
  • Wednesday, June 4: Pastor Gene McCants, Providence Baptist Church
  • Thursday, June 5: Brother Vincent Wilson, Deliverance Tabernacle
  • Friday, June 6: Youth Night with Pastor Robert Gross, Back to the Cross Christian Center
  • Saturday, June 7: A Family and Friends Fellowship Day will wrap up the week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The revival is taking place under the big tent in Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Pictured: The first night of the Cantonment Community Revival Monday night at Carver Park. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 