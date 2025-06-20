Another Round Of Rain Possible Friday, Otherwise Hot

June 20, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Pictured: A double rainbow of the construction site of a new First Baptist Church of Cantonment sanctuary on Thursday morning. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

